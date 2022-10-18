News you can trust since 1877
Bedroom and kitchen damaged in overnight house fire in Hartlepool street

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to a Hartlepool home in the early hours of this morning.

By Pamela Bilalova
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 3:09pm

Two engines from Hartlepool attended St Oswald’s Street following reports of a bedroom fire inside a property at the street on Tuesday, October 14, at 2.10am.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to contain the flames.

The back bedroom floor was damaged by the fire and there was some water damage to the kitchen as well.

The blaze started in the early hours of Tuesday (October 18).

Crews left the scene at around 3.25am.

Crews spent over one hour tackling the flames.
Hartlepool