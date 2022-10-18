Bedroom and kitchen damaged in overnight house fire in Hartlepool street
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to a Hartlepool home in the early hours of this morning.
Two engines from Hartlepool attended St Oswald’s Street following reports of a bedroom fire inside a property at the street on Tuesday, October 14, at 2.10am.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to contain the flames.
The back bedroom floor was damaged by the fire and there was some water damage to the kitchen as well.
Crews left the scene at around 3.25am.
