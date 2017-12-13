Beer drinkers help boost lifesaving charity

Beer drinkers have helped boost a lifesaving charity after an annual charity event.

The cash was raised from the recent Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival at the Borough Hall.

The money was was presented to members of the Hartlepool RNLI at Cafe 177.

The event raised £500 for the lifesaving operation which is based in Ferry Road, Hartlepool

Hartlepool Round Table chairman Dominic Wheatley said: “The donation is in recognition for the RNLI’s continued support for our Boxing Day Dip event and helping to save lives at sea.”

The Boxing Day Dip, one of the biggest fundraisers in the town all year, is being held on Tuesday, December 26 and around 300 people are expected to take part.

Dippers this year will have just a short walk across the road on The Front and down the slipway ramp at the bottom of Station Lane and onto the beach and then into the water.

The parade will set off from the hotel at 11.30am prompt and will be lead by Dominic Wheatley.

The hotel is providing six rooms for people wishing to dry off and get changed afterwards.

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Mike Craddy thanked the group for bthe donation.

He said: “Once again we would like to thank the Hartlepool Round Table members who worked extremely hard to make the beer festival a success and for the donation that will go towards replacing personal protective equipment for the volunteer crew members at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.”

To register and for all the details visit the website http://hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk/boxing-day-dip.html