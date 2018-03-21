Bestselling children’s author’s inspiring talk to Hartlepool pupils

A bestselling children’s author inspired young people to follow in her footsteps when she visited Hartlepool.

Katy Birchall, author of the popular It Girl book series about a social misfit schoolgirl, gave a talk to almost 200 students at Manor Community Academy.

Grange Primary school pupil Jackson Winlon (10) reading a book by Katy Birchall. Picture by FRANK REID

It was organised by Hartlepool’s Libraries to help encourage children and young people to read more for enjoyment and to also boost their literacy skills.

Katy, who has written three It Girl stories, Don’t Tell The Bridesmaid, Superstar Geek and Team Awkward, signed copies of her books for her young fans and posed for pictures. Younger pupils from Grange Primary School were also among the audience which took part in a brainstorming sessions to come up with story ideas and fired questions at Katy.

She also talked to them about her latest book Secrets of a Teenage Heiress, part of the author’s Hotel Royale book series about a young girl called Flick, whose family run a prestigious hotel.

Jo Latimer, library manager at Manor Community Academy, said: “It was important from the children’s point of view to meet somebody who has had books published.

Author Katy Birchall speaking at Manor Community College. Picture by FRANK REID

“This was the second event we have held with Hartlepool Libraries and they are always worthwhile.”

As well as being an author, Katy works as a freelance journalist and also won the 24/7 Theatre Festival Award for the Most Promising New Comedy Writer.

She said: “I take inspiration from my friends and family and people I meet all the time – tiny things that they say, little quirks they have, things that make me laugh.”