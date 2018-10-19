Bid to develop action plan to reduce child and family poverty in Hartlepool

Council bosses are to bid to to support a partnership aiming to reduce child and family poverty in the area.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s service committee is expected to approve a plan for officers to work with a charitable foundation on a social plan as part of a national bid to battle poverty.

Earlier this year it was revealed 34.13% of children in Hartlepool were classed as living in poverty, rising from 32% in 2015.

Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), with the support of the council, applied to the Big Lottery Fund and Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s ‘Place Based Social Action’ programme.

JRF has been successful in the first round and are now one of 20 areas in England to be chosen to develop a social action plan.

If successful, funding would be made available to help children and families in need in the area.

Since 2016, Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) and Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust has made a commitment to help solve poverty in Hartlepool.

A report from Sally Robinson, director of children’s and joint commissioning services at the council, said the plan aims to continue the good work started in the area.

It said: “JRF will facilitate the development of a social action plan which will aim to develop solutions to address poverty in Hartlepool.

“This is an opportunity for agencies, community members and the local authority to think and work together, and access funding to deliver change locally.”

Since 2016, JRF has worked closely with the council to support children and families in Hartlepool including setting up the action lab, stronger neighbourhood and housing heroes campaigns.

Hartlepool Borough Council children’s service committee is expected to support the development of a placed based social action plan at its meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place at the civic centre from 4pm.