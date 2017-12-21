Big-hearted Hartlepool pupils feeding those in need at Christmas

Youngsters at a Hartlepool school have topped their target of collecting items of food for those in need.

The children at High Tunstall College of Science have donated more than 1,000 items to the town’s foodbank.

High Tunstall College of Science pupils bag up items for those in need at Christmas.

Pupils at the school wanted to do their bit to support the community.

Staff and students at the Elwick Road school set themselves a target to collect 1,000 items.

The project was promoted to the students in assembly and the school also took to social media to get their message out to family and friends.

Teacher, Jonathan Turner, head of Hawking House at High Tunstall, said this is the second year running the college has collected for the foodbank and the items have been donated throughout November and December by students, staff and families.

To exceed our target and collect 1,026 items is a phenomenal effort Jonathan Turner

He said the college promotes the importance of helping out those in need and encourages students to get involved in the foodbank collection.

Mr Turner, said: “One of our Year 7 students wanted to help so he used his own pocket money to purchase a number of items to donate and he also asked for donations from neighbours.”

“It is important that our college can continue to raise awareness of the Foodbank initiative for a second year running.”

The teacher went on to say: “The response this year from both staff and students at HTCS has been over-whelming and to exceed our target and collect 1,026 items is a phenomenal effort.

Youngsters loading the van.

“Everyone at the college hopes that this collection helps to support families within our local community over the festive period and we look forward to continuing our support for the fantastic work that the foodbank completes within the town.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who have been involved and donated items, well done Team Tunstall.”

More goods going onto the van.