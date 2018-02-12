Biker dies after being involved in crash with lorry near Hartlepool

A biker has died after a crash involving a lorry earlier today.

It happened at about 5pm today when on the A689 road near to the Wolviston roundabout over the A19.

The Air Ambulance was called out to the scene but the biker, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

He has since been pronounced dead.

Officers are now appealing for information over the crash.

Traffic has been diverted until further notice.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry at the end of the A689 at the Wolviston roundabout.

"The collision occurred tonight, Monday, February 12, at around 5pm.

"Sadly the 25-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased shortly after the collision.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

"Traffic is currently being diverted surrounding the area of the collision into Wolviston Village until further notice."

Officers are appealing for any witnesses regarding the collision to contact Sergeant Jonathan Stokeld from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 025912.