Blaze at former RAFA Club in Hartlepool - just a day after Longscar Centre fire

An investigation is underway after a fire at a former social club in Hartlepool - just a day after a huge blaze at the town's Longscar building.

The fire broke out at the RAF's former RAFA Club, on Stockton Road, at about 11.15pm last night.

Three crews were sent to the building, which fire chiefs described as being in a "bad state of disrepair".

It came just a night after a big blaze at the Longscar Centre in Seaton Carew, when flames were seen burning through the roof, with smoke billowing 60ft in the air and out to sea as scores of firefighters tackled the blaze.

Gary Crawford, watch manager at Stranton Fire Station, said: "The fire was at the former RAFA club on Stockton Road.

"The fire was inside what is a derelict building which was in a bad state of disrepair.

"On arrival, it was clear that there was heavy smoke through the whole of the building.

"We used three fire engines and a cart.

"We used two breathing apparatus.

"We were there at 11.30pm and get back to the station at about 3am.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway."

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 11.16pm yesterday to a disused building in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

"Three fire appliances attended and a hydraulic platform also attended this incident.

"This was a disused building damaged by fire.

"The jet was in use, as were two breathing apparatus and the hydraulic platform."