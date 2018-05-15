BMX riders headed to Hartlepool to compete for glory

Hundreds of BMX riders from all over the north of England made tracks to compete in an event in Hartlepool.

Summerhill Country Park played host to a regional series of competitions on Sunday organised by the North East BMX club which is based in Hartlepool.

North Region BMX Round 3 North East at Summerhill, Hartlepool.

It saw a total of 267 riders aged between four and over 50 saddle up and race around Summerhill’s national standard BMX Track.

The day was the third of a series of nine regional events taking place and hosted by local clubs all over the north.

Brent Featherstone of the Hartlepool club said: “It was a good success. We run one at Summerhill every year.

“On Sunday there were about 300 competitors who came from Scotland to Cheshire and perhaps over 1,000 people.

“We have a fairly strong club now. The track is a national standard BMX track. We applied for funding a few years ago to rebuild it.”

The level of entries was a sign of just how popular BMX riding has become in recent years.

Although many may think of it as something purely from the 1980s, Brent said it the sport is becoming more and more popular.

As many as 40 riders raced around the track at any one time, and there were different categories for various ages and level of experience.

BMX clubs from Manchester, Preston, Bradford and Blackpool took part.