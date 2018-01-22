Body found on beach in search for missing 60-year-old

Police searching for a man who went missing from home have confirmed they have found a body.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: "We’re sorry to report a body has been found in the search for missing man, James ‘Jimmy’ Huntington.

"The body was found on the beach at Easington Colliery at around 11.15am today.

"Formal identification has yet to take place, however it is believed to be the body of Mr Huntington.

"His family have been informed."

The 60-year-old is believed to have left his home in Keating Close, Blackhall Colliery around 8.30am yesterday.

Coastguard rescue teams from Hartlepool and Seaham assisted the force in the search for Mr Huntington.

A search plan was organised and Hartlepool Coastguard searched the beach from Easington up to Hawthorn.

Seaham Coastguard searched the cliff tops from Easington to Hawthorn viaduct, while police also searched the surrounding area along with police dogs

A mountain rescue team conducted a search round the Hawthorn Dene area and Coastguard rescue helicopter 912 did a search from Seaham to Blackhall along the cliff tops and beach area.

Anyone with any information which could help police with ongoing inquiries can call 101, quoting incident number 319 of January 21.