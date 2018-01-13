Body of a woman found in Hartlepool street

The body of a woman has been discovered in the garden of a home in Hartlepool.

Police were called to Mildenhall Close in the South Fens area of the town just after 10pm, yesterday.

Police were called to Mildenhall Close over concerns of a woman in the street

Concerns had been raised for a woman who had been discovered in the garden of a home in the street.

The alarm was raised by paramedics who had been called to treat the lady.

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm we recieved a call just after 10pm last night from the ambulance service, to a female who had died.

"It is believed the lady was in her 50s.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and we are not investigating any further."