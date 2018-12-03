Bollywood-themed charity ball helps raise thousands for autism charity

Bollywood, balti and a bit of bhangra brought a riot of colour to a sell-out charity ball.

Hundreds of party-goers donned traditional Indian costumes to pack out The Bollywood Charity Ball which took place at Wynyard Hall.

The fundraising event has held at Wynyard Hall.

Organised every two years by Teesside’s Society of Indian Doctors, the event raised £7,500 for Daisy Chain, a Norton-based charity that supports people with autism and their families - with £3,430 of the total donated by Developments by Joseph Homes based at Wynyard Park.

This year guests crammed the dance floor at the glittering celebration featuring Bollywood dancers and singer, an Indian-themed disco and a feast to remember.

Dr Sushma Acquilla is President of the society which, since its formation in 1982, has raised around £250,000 for charities across Teesside.

She said: “We started in 1982 to promote Indian culture in the community as well as hosting professional get togethers, hosting top notch Indian artists and family picnics.

“It was an absolutely fantastic night to remember.”

Dr Rajesh Nanda, orthopaedic consultant at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, and secretary of the society, said: "It was a truly fabulous event.

“It was fantastic to see so many people from different backgrounds enjoying the Bollywood show – and everybody wanted to be on the dance floor!

"We are thrilled to be able to pass our donation onto Daisy Chain and thank Developments by Joseph Homes for its contribution towards that."

Joseph Musgrave, director at Developments by Joseph Homes, said: “It was a pleasure to support this fabulous event and such an important Teesside charity in Daisy Chain.”

Daisy Chain is a unique charity set up to support families affected by autism in the Tees Valley and provide a haven for them to visit.

Based in Norton, Daisy Chain supports more than 2,000 families, including in Hartlepool, providing respite, activities, social clubs, advice and guidance.

Set on a 5.5-acre site, Daisy Chain offers a specialist day centre with soft play, sensory rooms and learning spaces as well as sensory gardens and a popular farm, home to sheep, goats, ponies, pigs, rabbits, and guinea pigs.