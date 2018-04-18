Bomb disposal unit to carry out controlled explosion in Hartlepool

Disposal teams are to carry out a controlled explosion of what they believed to be bomb which has been spotted in Seaton Carew.

Police have sealed off the Sandy car park after Cleveland Police received reports that a member of the public had seen a bomb.

They later found an item which has been identified as a bomb mortar.

However, during the visit to the scene, officers say they have discovered something which appears to be a bomb and they will be carrying out a controlled explosion this afternoon.

Residents have been warned to stay clear of the area.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: "We had a report yesterday of something that a person thought was an explosive device.

"The disposal team have come back this morning and found that it is a boat mortar.

"The bomb disposal team attended at about 10am this morning.

"We have now found something that the teams think is an explosive and they are going to carry out a controlled explosion."