Bomb squad called to Seaton Carew beach after discovery of 'unexploded ammunition'

A controlled explosion is set to take place at Seaton Carew beach today following the discovery of ammunition from the Second World War.

Police officers and members of the army bomb disposal unit were called to the scene after a member of the public raised the alarm.

They discovered unexploded ammunition, which police in Hartlepool say is from the Second World War.

A statement from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team, posted on their Facebook page, said: "A controlled explosion will take place. Thank you for your patience whilst the area is made safe."

