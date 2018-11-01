Bonfire Night 2018: Weekend weather forecast for events in Hartlepool

A variety of bonfire events will light up the sky in Hartlepool both this weekend and on Bonfire Night itself, but will the weather be warm and dry or cold and rainy?

Here’s the weekend weather forecast for Hartlepool.

Friday (November 2) will see sunny spells throughout the day with a peak temperature of 10C.

The evening will quickly become dark, with the temperature dipping slightly to 7C by 5pm. However, the temperature is then set to remain at around 6C for the remainder of the evening, with a dry evening forecast.

Saturday (November 3) will be cloudy throughout the day, but it will be warmer, with a peak temperature of 12C.

Early evening will remain overcast, but the temperature will still be 12C at 9pm.

Sunday (November 4) will then be similar with cloud throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 12C.

The evening will have a temperature of around 10/11C from 6pm onward, but it will remain dry throughout the night.

Monday (November 5) will be Bonfire Night itself, with the weather set to remain dry and cloudy throughout both the day and evening, with a peak temperature of 11C. The temperature from 6pm until late evening will be around 10C.

The North East in general will be “Windy but milder on Saturday with some patchy rain in the west. Sunday bright and breezy, and mainly dry,” according to the Met Office.