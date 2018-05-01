Bonkers Bingo is coming to Hartlepool - with 911, B*Witched, S-Club-3 and Ultrabeat

Four of the biggest pop groups from the ‘90s will take to the Mecca Hartlepool stage for a night of music, dancing and bingo.

Following a sell-out performance from boyband 5ive, millennials now have the chance to see 911, B*Witched, S-Club-3 and Ultrabeat perform as part of a Bonkers Bingo event on Saturday, August 25.

With a string of number one singles and more than 20 million record sales between them, fans wishing to relive the decade of pop music will be in for a treat.

The event which kicks off at 5.30pm will see participants have the chance to win prizes as they dance along to hits.

And it doesn’t stop there; the night will also be part of a Bonkers Bingo evening where players are encouraged to scream and shout along to the new bingo calls, cheer on the lucky winners and raise their daubers in the air for the DJ.

Mecca Hartlepool general manager Steve Jones said: “We are so excited to welcome these great ‘90s bands into the club.

“The response we got from customers seeing 5ive was just incredible, so I’m pleased that we have been able to organise another event.”

Tickets are £25 and can be purchased at the club. Entry is for over 18s only and ID is required.