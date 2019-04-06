Book written by Hartlepool author on his phone in the final of prestigious competition

An author’s debut children’s book that he wrote on his phone while commuting to work has made it through to the final of a literary competition.

Robert Powell, from Hartlepool, who works in the law in London, celebrated the release of Odd Socks last year.

He spent 18 months writing the story about socks that come to life on his smartphone while travelling to work from his home in Hertfordshire where Robert now lives.

In November, we told how Odd Socks had been shortlisted for The People’s Book Prize competition which is aimed at finding, supporting and promoting new and undiscovered works.

It is now through to the final after gaining public support.

Robert, 35, a former Brierton pupil, said: “The final combines the books that received the most public votes in two separate rounds - the Winter Collection and the Summer Collection - whittled down from 40 books to the top 15.

“Odd Socks was shortlisted in the Winter Collection and is now in the Final, taking place at Stationers Hall, London on Wednesday, May 8.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Odd Socks is a Finalist in The People’s Book Prize.

“To be alongside a whole range of new and established authors is a fantastic honour.

“This is the 10th anniversary of the awards so it will be extra special. The very first winner of the Children’s Category was none other than David Walliams so it would be amazing to win the very same prize a decade later - I’m really looking forward to the awards ceremony.”

The competition is decided exclusively by the public and Robert is appealing for supporters to vote for Odd Socks.

Robert, who has previously written short stories, songs and poetry, got the idea for the book from his father-in-law who used to complain about his socks always going missing developed a world where socks have feelings and emotions.

Voting is open until April 30.

He added: “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone in Hartlepool who voted in the initial round and I now need you to vote again in the final!”

Vote by visiting The People’s Book Prize website https://peoplesbookprize.com/winter-2018/odd-socks/