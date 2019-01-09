Boxer Tyson Fury heading to Hartlepool and here’s how you can win the chance to see him

Former heavyweight world champion boxer Tyson Fury is coming to Hartlepool.

Town boxing promoter Nathan Greathead has secured the Gypsy King for a sportsman’s dinner next month.

Fury, 30, who just last month went 12 rounds with Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title in Los Angeles, will appear at The Mayfair venue, Seaton Carew, on Thursday, February 14.

The knockout night is set to be a sell out with most of the 350 tickets selling out in a matter of days.

Nathan, of NSG Promotions, said: “We have done some signings before with Tyson when he was living in a hotel in Manchester training away from his family.

“It is his first time here in Hartlepool. We are over the moon to have got him especially after his fight with Wilder.

“It is a good coup. The night will be a talk in and sportsman’s dinner with two-course meal and people will get a digital photo of Tyson to take away on the night.”

Tickets for the night are £100 per person and include table seating and waitress service.

Roy Chubby Brown tribute act Gary Rowntree will also perform on the night.

Fury earned a controversial draw against Wilder in December and is currently in Spain where he has begun training for the much-anticipated rematch.

Nathan has brought a series of high profile boxers to Hartlepool including Frank Bruno, Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe and Nigel Benn.

December’s high-profile fight against Wilder marked Fury’s first return to the ring in two years.

Fury’s impressive record includes 27 wins out of 28 professional fights with 19 wins by knockout.

Nathan thanked Darren Sutherland of Hartlepool energy business Utility Alliance for being the main sponsor of the Tyson Fury night.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

To enquire about tickets contact 07802 841140.

The Hartlepool Mail has teamed up with NSG Promotions to offer readers a pair of tickets to attend the Tyson Fury dinner worth £200.

To be in with a chance of winning them, simply cut out and collect the three tokens that will appear in the paper this week.

The first is printed here today.

Once you have all three tokens, return them, along with your name, address and daytime contact details to Mark Payne, Tyson Fury Offer, Hartlepool Mail, 9-13 Scarborough Street, TS24 7DA, by January 23.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS – Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition. The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel

Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over.

Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt.

Following the closing winners will be selected at random and will be notified by phone or email.