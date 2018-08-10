Boy, 12, suffers 'serious injuries' after being knocked off bike by car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy suffered serious injuries when he was knocked of his bike by a car.

The incident happened on the A181 between Wheatley Hill and Wingate yesterday just after 4pm and involved a 12-year-old boy.

It is believed he was attempting to cross the carriageway when the Black Nissan Qashqai struck the cyclist.

The boy was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any dash cam footage of the collision to come forward.

Witnesses should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 291 of August 9.​