Boy, 5, rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Hartlepool

A five-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Hartlepool.

The incident took place on Milbank Road in the town around 4.30pm today.

The scene at Milbank Road in Hartlepool.

The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed that the boy has been taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

The extent of his injuries are not known.

Cleveland Police are at the scene and the road remains closed.

A spokesman from the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a collision involving a car and a five-year-old boy at 4.37pm.

Police on the scene of an incident at Milbank Road in Hartlepool.

"We sent a paramedic ambulance and had support from the air ambulance support unit.

"The boy was taken to James Cook Hospital."

Police are yet to release any further details.