Boy suffers fractured eye socket after being hit by car in Hartlepool

A five-year-old boy is continuing to receive hospital treatment after suffering a fractured eye socket after being hit by a car.

The boy was hit by a car in Milbank Road at about 4.30pm yesterday.

He suffered facial injuries in the collision, and was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he remains.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "We were called yesterday at 4.55pm to a report of a road traffic collision.

"The car involved was a Ford EcoSport.

"An air ambulance was at the scene, but the boy was taken to James Cook University Hospital by road ambulance.

"He suffered a fractured eye socket and facial injuries, and remains in hospital."

The road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesman from the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a collision involving a car and a five-year-old boy at 4.37pm.

"We sent a paramedic ambulance and had support from the air ambulance support unit.

"The boy was taken to James Cook Hospital."

A Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) spokesman said: "We were called to assist the North East Ambulance Service with a child who had reportedly been knocked over by a car.

"He was treated on scene by the crew before being transported by land ambulance accompanied by the GNAAS team."