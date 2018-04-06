Boy suffers fractured eye socket after being hit by car in Hartlepool

A five-year-old boy is continuing to receive hospital treatment after suffering a fractured eye socket after being hit by a car.
The boy was hit by a car in Milbank Road at about 4.30pm yesterday.
He suffered facial injuries in the collision, and was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he remains.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "We were called yesterday at 4.55pm to a report of a road traffic collision.
"The car involved was a Ford EcoSport.
"An air ambulance was at the scene, but the boy was taken to James Cook University Hospital by road ambulance.
"He suffered a fractured eye socket and facial injuries, and remains in hospital."
The road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesman from the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a collision involving a car and a five-year-old boy at 4.37pm.
"We sent a paramedic ambulance and had support from the air ambulance support unit.
"The boy was taken to James Cook Hospital."
A Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) spokesman said: "We were called to assist the North East Ambulance Service with a child who had reportedly been knocked over by a car.
"He was treated on scene by the crew before being transported by land ambulance accompanied by the GNAAS team."