Bradley Lowery Foundation helps Hartlepool boy edge closer to a life-changing operation

A Hartlepool boy is about to move a step closer to a life-changing ear operation in the USA with the help of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Alex Grant, eight, who is battling an ear condition known as microtia, is hoping to get to America for treatment from John Reinisch.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has been brilliant and has done loads for us. Before they got involved, we were at £13,000 and since they got behind us, the total has gone up by £1,000 Katy Grant

He is the Los Angeles-based specialist who has developed the Medpor method of ear reconstruction which treats microtia - and Alex can get there if his fundraising goals are met.

The campaign in his name - called Ear For Alex - has a target of £35,000 and has raised more than £14,000 so far.

But thanks to the support of the Foundation, it looks set to rise even further when a fundraising six-hour fair is held at the Corporation Club in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

It starts at noon on Easter Sunday, April 1, and attractions will include stalls for both adults and children as well as a raffle, games, bouncy castle, tombola and pie and peas.

Alex’s mum Katy Grant said: “The Bradley Lowery Foundation has been brilliant and has done loads for us.

“Before they got involved, we were at £13,000 and since they got behind us, the campaign total has gone up by £1,000 thanks to the benefit of their reach.”

Alex, a pupil at Greatham Primary School, was born with microtia which is the under-development of his external ear. He also has aural atresia, which is a lack of an external ear canal.

Katy started the Ear For Alex campaign to raise funds for the USA trip.

Lynn Murphy, from the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said it was an excellent cause and the Foundation was delighted to be giving its support.

She urged people to get along to the fair where entry is free and stalls are available at £15, with all proceeds going to Ear For Alex.

“It is a family fun day with stalls, a bouncy castle, face painters and children’s entertainment,” she added.

To support the cause, people can either visit the Ear For Alex Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/thebradleyloweryfoundation/earforalex, donate via text by texting ‘ears71’ then the amount to 70070, on the Facebook page, or visit http://www.earforalex.co.uk.