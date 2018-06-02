Bradley Lowery Foundation plans football shirt campaign to remember him a year on

The first anniversary since Bradley Lowery lost his battle against cancer will be marked with a fundraiser to remember him.

The six-year-old Sunderland fan, who lived in Blackhall Colliery, died on July 7 last year after he developed neuroblastoma cancer for the second time.

The poster for the anniversary fundraising campaign in aid of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

By August, the Bradley Lowery Foundation (BLF) was set up as a charity and has been working to support families with sick children as they seek support and treatment.

Bradley's mum Gemma has announced there will be a run of days under Cancer Has No Colours banner to mark a year since he "went to be an angel."

The fundraising appeal will take place from Friday, July 6, to Saturday, July 14, when people will be invited to wear a football top at their school or place of work in return for a £1 donation.

She said: "I've never worked in this field before so I've had a lot to learn and to be honest I’m still learning.

"Myself and the girls try our best every single day to support the BLF families.

"We have had four success stories and currently helping 17 children.

"We won’t turn any children away but I've made the decision to have a waiting list as there are not enough hours in the day with the staff I've got.

"This all takes a lot of hard work, we don’t always get it right but I think we need to remember we have only been a established charity for eight months.

"I’m working on the amazing holiday home that we are getting built for sick children to enjoy making memories as well as so much more on a day-to-day basis.

"I would like to thank everyone who continues to support Bradley’s legacy because without all of you we couldn’t do what we do.

"We have a big Cancer Has No Colours campaign coming to remember Bradley and celebrate is one year memorial.

"Last year at Bradley’s funeral I was amazed how many people come together to wear their football colours for Bradley.

"So I’m asking this year to remember my boy but to also help the foundation continue to grow and help more children."

Any schools or work places who would like to take part can contact the foundation through its Facebook page.