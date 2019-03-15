Bradley Lowery's dad gets touching tattoo of special little boy

The dad of inspirational Bradley Lowery has had a portrait of the special youngster tattooed on his chest and says it's so he always has him close to his heart.

The touching tattoo includes a picture of Bradley wearing a Batman hat and his radiant smile - which stole the hearts of the nation.

Carl and Bradley picture at the Sunderland v Everton match

Little Bradley, who appeared as a mascot for Sunderland and England football teams, sadly died at the age of just six in July 2017.

His dad, Carl said: “I miss Bradley every day, and wanted to do something as a tribute to him.

"I decided on a portrait on my chest so I always have him close to my heart.

"I am over the moon with the tattoo, Lee has done a fantastic job!”

Tattoo artist Lee Ganley

The writing on the tattoo reads: "Your wings were ready, My heart was not."

The tattoo, which took between five and six hours to complete, was designed by Lee Ganley, of Buzz in Guns Durham.

Lee, who has been a tattoo artist or 10 years, said: "I'm use to doing portraits and I do quite a lot of celebrity faces but there as something special about this.

"There's definitely a little bit more pressure but it was a good photo and a good client.

"Carl was really happy with it. He just couldn't stop smiling. The picture is more fun and it shows Bradley's cheeky face.

"We looked at a few different pictures but his grin on this one stood out and the batman hat makes it a little more unique too.

"It was just an honour to do."