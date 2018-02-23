Bradley Lowery's mum 'blown away' during visit to Welsh cancer centre

The mum of cancer battler Bradley Lowery has said she has been 'blown away' by an new cancer centre set to open in the UK.

Bradley's mum Gemma Lowery and Lynn Murphy, the co-founder and head of communications and fundraising for The Bradley Lowery Foundation, visited The Rutherford Cancer Centre in Newport, South Wales, this week.

The new cancer centre in South Wales.

The centre is said to be the first in the UK to offer proton beam therapy, meaning that many children will no longer need to travel abroad for the treatment.

Gemma's son Bradley tragically lost his battle to cancer neuroblastoma aged just six last year.

To keep his legacy alive, she has set up The Bradley Lowery Foundation in his name to help other sick children.

In a post on The Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page, Gemma said: "I have been really busy over past few months supporting our families, organising the gala ball, working in the background with plans for the holiday home and speaking to specialists around the world regarding treatment for our children.

"Lynn and I were invited to Newport in Wales to have a look at a new cancer centre that is opening which is the first centre to offer proton beam therapy.

"Yes that’s right, people no longer need to travel abroad for this very specific treatment.

"The Rutherford Cancer Centre in Newport is the first of many.

"One of the cancers this has been shown to be beneficial for is prostate cancer as well as many more.

"I’m so happy the UK can offer this now.

"I was blown away by the centre.

"Lynn and I got to see the amazing proton machine and it was incredible.

"Thank you to everyone for all of your continued support, it helps me carry on, and helps me fight for these beautiful children."