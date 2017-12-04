Bradley Lowery’s mum opens up on Loose Women about family’s first Christmas without him

Gemma Lowery appeared on national TV to talk about how the family are coming to terms with life without their brave little boy.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, Gemma said their first Christmas without Bradley is hard, but their work with The Bradley Lowery Foundation is helping them get through each day.

After appearing alongside former Sunderland AFC striker Jermain Defoe - who was known Bradley’s ‘best friend’ and favourite player - Gemma told the Mail how the bond the family has with the football star and his girlfriend Rachel remained as strong as ever.

Speaking to the Mail following the show she said: “The show was a hard thing to do, but it was lovely to have Jermain there with me. “We are really good friends and we still talk on a day to day basis.

“I am best friends with his girlfriend Rachel who was there for the show.”

This year will be the family’s first Christmas without Bradley who tragically lost his battle with cancer neuroblastoma aged just six in July this year.

Speaking on the show Gemma said the family plan to go on holiday together to mark the day.

She said: “We are doing OK considering, I focus a lot on the foundation.

“So that is what gets me up on a morning, because I know that I am helping other children.

“We have our good days and bad days.

Gemma also spoke about the work of The Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up in her son's name.

“I am very lucky because I did get a chance to say goodbye, I got the chance to make so many beautiful memories and I was there until the last breath.

“It is very early days still, it’s not been long, but Christmas is always a massive part of our family.

“We absolutely love Christmas, we do all of the presents and do all of the family time, so Christmas is difficult.

“Me Carl and Kieran are going to go away on holiday.

A huge Sunderland fan, Bradley Lowery sadly lost his battle to cancer in July this year.

“It is so raw for us this year, we need to just try and keep ourselves safe in terms of our emotions.”