Bradley Lowery's mum says she will 'do everything' to stop other parents feeling pain she has

The mum of cancer battler Bradley Lowery says she will do "everything" in her power to stop other parents experiencing the hurt she has since her son's death.

Gemma Lowery has posted the emotional message on the Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page ahead of the charity's first gala ball which takes place this weekend.

The Foundation hopes to offers support, advice and encouragement to families undertaking their own fundraising campaigns to fund children’s medical treatment and equipment.

Brave Bradley, who had neuroblastoma, passed away in July after losing his fight against the illness.

Gemma wrote: "If you have children go in and give them a extra cuddle and kiss goodnight as some parents would love to do this but can’t.

"Each day I wake up get dressed and go to work for the foundation, this helps me a lot.

"However sometimes on a night when I’m laid with my own thoughts my heart breaks.

"I long to kiss and cuddle my boy, to feel his soft face.

"I wish I could be with him because the feeling is unbearable.

"I’m human I have feelings, most of the time it’s feeling lost without my precious angel.

"I will do everything in my power to save other parents having to feel this hurt."

Gemma's post comes just days before the foundation hosts a charity ball at the Hilton Hotel in Gateshead.

Gemma and Bradley’s dad Carl will join guests including footballer and former Sunderland star Jermain Defoe, whose unique friendship with Bradley formed when the Blackhall youngster was a mascot at the Stadium of Light.

There will also be an auction and a raffle, and a drinks reception on arrival.

The proceeds of the event will be split equally between the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Sunderland AFC's For Bradley campaign.

The ball takes place on Sunday, starting at 6.30pm.

