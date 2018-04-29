Bradley Lowery's mum sends her love to Alfie Evans' family

Bradley Lowery's mother has paid a tribute to Alfie Evans and his loved ones.

The terminally ill 23-month-old, who was being treated at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, died at 2.30am yesterday, his parents Kate James and Thomas Evans said.

A photo taken with permission from the Alfie's Army Official Facebook page of 23-month-old Alfie Evans. Photo Alfie's Army/Facebook/PA Wire.

The couple said they were "heartbroken" following the death of their child, who was at the centre of a legal battle over his treatment that touched hearts around the world.

The Merseyside boy had a degenerative brain condition and was first admitted to the hospital in December 2016 after suffering seizures.

Today, the Bradley Lowery Foundation posted a statement on its Facebook page from Gemma, Bradley's mum.

Six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery, died last July after a fight against neuroblastoma cancer.

Gemma said: "So sad to hear about the beautiful Alfie Evans.

"I’m sending all my love to Alfie’s parents, they did everything they could for their little boy.

"RIP sweetheart, fly high with them angels and go have some fun with my baby boy."