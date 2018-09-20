Brave Hartlepool grandmother’s determination to stay strong and make memories while fighting terminal brain cancer

Grandmother Ann Brown has bravely spoken of her determination to make memories with her loving family after being diagnosed with terminal brain tumours.

Ann, 53, who has helped thousands of people in a 20-year career with Hartlepool’s citizens advice bureau, was diagnosed in July after she suddenly collapsed one day.

Ann cutting a cake at a coffee morning held by colleagues at Citizens Advice Hartlepool which raised �650 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Scans revealed tumours in her brain and she was given the devastating news that they are incurable.

Ann, who lives at Seaton Carew, is currently undergoing gruelling daily radiotherapy and chemotherapy to give her as much time possible.

She said she is staying as positive as she can and has been called inspirational by her work colleagues.

Ann, who is part of the advice service’s Debt Advice Team, said: “When I was diagnosed I felt as though everybody’s life got turned upside down, it has affected all of my family.

Ann with husband David, daughter Gemma McIver, son-in-law Grant McIver, and her grandchildren Charlie (7) and Teddy (2).

“It is hard to take on board but I have got to stay strong for everybody.

“Thankfully, I have got amazing friends and family. Work have been brilliant.

“I have been totally overwhelmed with the amount of support I have had from everybody.”

Ann says her family, including husband David, daughter Gemma McIver and son Christopher, are her rock and are constantly by her side.

Work colleagues, family and friends raised £650 for Macmillan Cancer Support at a coffee morning attended by Ann.

Gemma’s old dance teacher Beth Williamson and her husband Dan did the Great North Run are running next month’s Yorkshire Marathon for brain tumour research in Ann’s name.

People can give at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beth-williamson1

Ann’s cousin Elaine Mclurg is also asking for birthday donations to the same cause through Facebook.

Colleague Janet Noble said: “Ann has shown the most incredible positivity, strength, courage and bravery. Ann is a truly inspirational lady who we all feel honoured to know and to have worked with.”