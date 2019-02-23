Brave little girl who has undergone brain surgery EIGHT times is hoping to fulfil big ambition

A courageous little girl who has undergone brain surgery eight times is hoping to accomplish a major achievement this weekend.

Six-year-old Lyla O’Donovan is planning on climbing Roseberry Topping on Sunday along with a group of family and friends.

Lyla O'Donovan with mum Kirsty and dad Paul.

The youngster was just 18-months-old when she started to show symptoms of being poorly and despite numerous tests, medics were initially unable to diagnose her condition.

But when she began to suffer from headaches, dizziness and problems with falling over, she underwent an MRI scan in September 2016 that revealed she had a non-cancerous brain tumour requiring emergency surgery.

Although the tumour was removed successfully, Lyla has had a number of health problems to contend with since, such as seizures, and also contracted meningitis at one stage.

Her family now say that Lylan may need further brain surgery and have embarked on a mission to make as many memories as they can with her.

As part of this, dad Paul O’Donovan, a soldier from Hartlepool, and mum Kirsty, will take on the challenge of climbing the hill on the North York Moors with their daughter.

Lyla will also be joined by two of her siblings Harry and Henry as well as family friends Angie Comerford from charity Hebburn Helps and Afif Amin.

Brave Lyla gives a thumbs up after her latest bout of surgery.

The pair have both supported Lyla in the past and will be joining the group with their families.

Proud dad Paul, 33, said: “We wanted to do something that would challenge Lyla.

“We thought this would be something that would be good for her by getting her out and getting her active.

“It gives her something to look forward to and if she makes it up to the top it will be one of her biggest achievements.”

Just before Christmas last year Lyla underwent her eighth brain surgery to remove the ICP monitor which was used to measure the pressure in her head.

Since then dad Paul said Lyla has continued to be extremely tired and said she is due to meet with doctors next week.

Despite this the brave youngster still continues to recognise the bravery of others along with her sister Lilley, 10.

The pair are handing out awards called ‘Lyla and Lilley’s Stars’ to youngsters around the world.

A fundraising page has been set up on Facebook to support their cause so that they can continue to hand out awards to deserving youngsters.

It will also help Lyla to fulfil her wishes.

To donate visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2401536139859221/?fundraiser_source=external_url

The family also want Lyla to be nominated for a Pride of Britain Award.

To nominate her visit: https://bit.ly/2ST77hX