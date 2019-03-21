Brave Lyla O Donovan’s bid to become youngest to climb three peaks in charity challenge

A little girl living with a serious brain condition could become the youngest person to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise cash for charity.

Lyla O’Donovan, along with dad Paul, and friends as they scale the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in June.

If the youngster completes the challenge, it is thought she will become the youngest to do so at just six-years-old.

The team will be raising funds for Hebburn Helps, founded by family friend Angie Comerford and Jo Durkin, which supports families in need through the provision of food and clothes banks.

It comes after Lyla climbed Roseberry Topping last month along with a group of family and friends.

Lyla, of Ushaw Moor, was first diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of three and was given a 50/50 chance of survival.

She has undergone a number of operations and has also battled meningitis.

She currently has seizures caused in part by old scar tissue and an operation is being put off by medics due to the risks.

Lyla and her family are currently raising funds so they can enjoy a trip to Disneyland which is on the youngster’s bucket list.

But despite embarking on their own fundraising journey, they have decided any money they raise on the three peaks challenge will be donated to Hebburn Helps.

Lyla’s dad Paul, from Hartlepool, said: “It’s all about making memories and to have something to look back on. If she has this operation and she doesn’t make it, or if she makes it and becomes paralysed, we can show her everything she has done and achieved, or if everything is okay, we can say to her look at what you achieved despite everything you were going through.

“Angie is amazing and if we can help her in anyway, we are more than happy to do it.

“This is Angie’s event, we appreciate everything she is doing to help raise awareness of Lyla’s story, and if people want to donate we would love them to donate to Hebburn Helps.”

Angie, who founded Hebburn Helps alongside Jo Durkin, said: “I’ve been getting close to Lyla’s family since I met them at an awards night, and when I mentioned what I was doing they asked if they could join me.

“I’m raising money for Hebburn Helps and I know they are raising money to take Lyla to Disneyland so I said of course.

“But then they said they wanted to do it for Hebburn Helps, despite them needing to raise money for their trip.

“Since we first met, the family have supported us so much which sums up what kind of people they are - despite their daughter being so seriously ill, they are still wanting to help others.

“They have been told by doctors to spend as much time as they can with Lyla and to concentrate on making memories. If Lyla completes the three peaks we believe she will be the youngest person to do so.”

The group are currently on the lookout for sponsors to help them with their journey including anyone who is able to offer the loan of a minibus for the weekend.

Anyone who is able to help with the journey or would like to make a donation is asked to contact Hiking for Hunger Hebburn Helps on Facebook.