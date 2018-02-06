Break down of arrests from raids on people smuggling

A total of 21 people have been arrested during a national operation to smash a people smuggling ring.

Officers from The National Crime Agency (NCA) have carried out raids in Hartlepool and across the country as part of a major operation targeting a group suspected of people smuggling in the North East, London and the South Coast.

Two of the raids were carried out in Hartlepool, with two arrests made and a further arrest was made on the A19 near Wolviston services.

The investigation has been going on for a year, according to the NCA, and more than 20 properties have been raided.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has released the full list of the 21 arrests made:

Cleveland

1 Cleveland police officers arrested a 37-year-old man on the A19 near Wolviston services on suspicion of people smuggling and money laundering offences.

2 NCA officers arrested a 33-year-old woman in Stockton on suspicion of people smuggling and money laundering offences.

3 NCA officers arrested a 34-year-old man in Stockton on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

4 NCA officers arrested a 41-year-old man in Middlesbrough on suspicion of people smuggling and money laundering offences.

5 NCA officers arrested a 42-year-old man in Middlesbrough on suspicion of people smuggling and money laundering offences.

6 NCA officers arrested a 60-year-old man in Stainton on suspicion of people smuggling and money laundering offences.

7 NCA officers arrested a 35-year-old man in Bishop Auckland on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

8 NCA officers arrested a 58-year-old man in Hartlepool on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

9 NCA officers arrested a 23-year-old man in Hartlepool on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

10 NCA officers arrested a 47-year-old woman in Stockton on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

11 NCA officers arrested a 22-year-old man in Stockton, on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

12 NCA officers arrested a 44-year-old man in Middlesborough on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

13 NCA officers arrested a 41-year-old man in Stockton on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

14 NCA officers arrested a 37-year-old man in Middlesborough on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

15 NCA officers arrested a 40-year-old man in Middlesborough on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

16 NCA officers arrested a 25-year-old man in Middlesborough on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

Northumbria

17 NCA officers arrested a 35-year-old man in Newcastle upon Tyne on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

Sussex

18 NCA officers arrested a 47-year-old man in Hastings on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

19 NCA officers arrested a 35-year-old man in Hastings on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

London

20 NCA officers arrested a 44-year-old man in London on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

21 NCA officers arrested a 27-year-old man in London on suspicion of people smuggling offences.