Breakdown causing delays on A1(M) at Washington Services

Drivers are being warned of delays on a busy stretch of the A1(M) this morning. North East Live Traffic is reporting delays on the A1(M) Northbound at Washington Services. One lane is blocked and delays are said to back into County Durham.