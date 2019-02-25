Brigade to launch drive to recruit new firefighters

Cleveland fire chiefs are urging people to advantage of a ‘huge opportunity’ to join the service and help keep the community safe.

Cleveland Fire Brigade is looking to recruit full-time firefighters to start in July.

The job ranges from tackling fires and rescuing people from burning buildings to attending road traffic accidents, dealing with chemical spillages and working with the local community.

Chief Fire Officer Ian Hayton said: “This is huge opportunity to join one of the most successful fire and rescue services in the country and have a key part in keeping your local community safe.

“The role of the modern-day firefighter is vast and varied. We are looking for people, who among other attributes, can work under pressure, at heights, be part of a close knit team, be reliable and committed to keeping fit.”

Applicants must be 18 or over at the start of the training course on July 1 and live in the Cleveland area.

Applications from people from minority groups would be particularly welcome.

Recruitment opens from 3pm on Monday, March 4, to midnight on Sunday, March 10.

See www.clevelandfire.gov.uk/firefighter-recruitment