Bright spark is the new man in charge at TT’s Hartlepool site

Nigel Freeman is the new man in charge of TT Electronics’ Hartlepool base.

Nigel has been appointed as site director, with responsibility for all aspects of leadership, production and internal logistics.

Previously manufacturing director, he takes up the role on January 1.

Prior to joining TT Electronics, Nigel was manufacturing director at Thorn Lighting, Spennymoor, and operations director at its Swedish plant.

He takes over the leadership role from Chris Short, who has been promoted to operations director for TT Electronics’ Internet of Things (IoT) solutions business unit.

He will drive the ongoing development and growth of IoT solutions, manufacturing solutions and new product introduction. He is already leading key improvement activities at the Hartlepool site and is particularly focussed on employee engagement, working with wider TT sites to share best practice and learnings.

“I am passionate about the people aspect of business and the importance of building a strong, supportive, team culture,” he said.

“When all colleagues are engaged and understand where a business is headed, how it plans to get there and the vital role they play in making it happen, you then have every chance to be successful.

“In terms of our internal culture, we must aim to bring out the best in each other. We need to actively support each other to work safely, develop expertise and be successful.”