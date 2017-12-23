Bringing a little cheer to the Hartlepool needy at Christmas

Christmas was not so bleak for struggling Hartlepool families thanks to a big-hearted power station donation.

Officials from Hartlepool power station gave food and toiletries to the Trussell Trust network.

It’s a timely boost as the Trust sees a 45% rise in referrals in the run-up to Christmas for the three-day emergency food parcels.

Abi Knowles, of Hartlepool Foodbank, said: “Donations like this one make such a huge difference to our visitors.

“We support over 100 people every week with three days’ worth of emergency food and we try to be as generous as we can, especially near Christmas.

“This donation means we can continue to support families living in food poverty in our town, and hopefully give them something to look forward to this Christmas.”

Hartlepool power station has also given £500 to the Hartlepool Christmas Day Meal for the Needy project organised by Rob Swan.

The event sees up to 90 local residents, who otherwise would be alone on Christmas Day, enjoy a Christmas lunch which is cooked and served by a group of local volunteers.

Rob said: “The closure of Hartlepool Voluntary Development Agency posed a significant risk to this year’s event. Thanks to this very generous donation, made very quickly in response to the appeal, the future of the event was secured and now looks like being the best Christmas Meal we’ve ever held.

“A massive ‘thank you’ to all those at Hartlepool power station.”

Craig Dohring, station director at Hartlepool power station, said: “It is important that, especially this time of year, we support such great charities as these which make a real difference .”