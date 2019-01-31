Brrr, it was cold this morning: But what can you expect from the weather in Hartlepool and East Durham

The winter chill has certainly hit Hartlepool and East Durham after temperatures reached their lowest level of the season today.

The chilly temperatures hit as low as -6C in Hartlepool overnight and it is expected to continue into the weekend.

Cold and frosty morning views at Rossmere Park, Hartlepool, today.

Weather experts at the Met Office say today is expected to be a cold but mainly dry day with some long sunny spells after the clearance of any early freezing fog patches. However, the odd wintry shower can't be ruled out near the coast, especially later. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

They are forecasting it will be increasingly cloudy overnight, with coastal wintry showers becoming more frequent and spreading further inland as a North East breeze picks up. A widespread frost away from the coast. Minimum temperature -3C.

Friday outlook:

Rather cloudy with further wintry showers, especially in the east. Feeling very cold in the strengthening northeast breeze. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Saturday cold, with further wintry showers in the east. Increasingly cloudy Sunday after widespread overnight frost, and with rain or snow likely by evening, but this should clear on Monday.