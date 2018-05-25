Budding Hartlepool actors audition for new film set to be created in town

Budding actors in Hartlepool have been given the chance of a lifetime to star in a new film that will be made in the town.

Casting company Des Hamilton Casting, which was involved in cult film This is England, has spent the last two days holding casting sessions to recruit ‘real people’ from the town to star in a new production.

Sophie Pearson at the Des Hamilton casting event. Picture by FRANK REID

The new film, called ‘Looted’, will star major actors alongside a cast of people from Hartlepool, Stockton and Teesside.

Directed by Dutch director Rene Pannevis, the film will be centred around a gang in Hartlepool, with filming to take place in the town next month.

The production is part of the Microwave scheme, supported by BFI, Film London and the BBC, with the film set to be shown at numerous festivals.

The casting sessions were attended by more than 100 people, with huge numbers of hopefuls turning out on both Wednesday and Thursday to audition at Hartlepool Enterprise Centre in Brougham Terrace.

Casting associates Sophie Pearson, from Stockton and Georgia Topley, said they were looking to recruit real people from Hartlepool and Teesside and stressed that no acting experience was necessary.

Sophie said: “There is a good cast involved in the film. We can’t say too much at the moment but the story is about a gang within Hartlepool.

“The turn out has been unbelievable and we are going to be coming back in the next couple of weeks to do some more street casting and seeing people who we are interested in.

“There are a huge range of roles. We wanted real people as well as professional actors. There is a good chance someone from Hartlepool is going to be selected.”

People of all ages and backgrounds were welcome to try out for 20 to 30 speaking and extras roles, which include gang friends, police officers and nurses.

Carl Wilson, 31, a fibreoptics engineer from Middlesbrough, was auditioning along with girlfriend Natalie Hallet.

He said: “I used to do performing arts at Teesside but had to stop performing due to injury.

“I am very versatile due to my background and upbringing and can very easily draw on my experiences for different motions.”

Those who would like to audition can send in a one minute tape of themselves talking to: sophie@deshamilton.com.