Building firm’s Tees Valley staff help older people stay active

McCarthy and Stone is helping older people stay active.

The firm’s team in Tees Valley has helped to raise more than quarter of a million pounds for the Royal Voluntary Service, as part of the celebrations for the retirement housebuilder’s 40th anniversary.

Employees and homeowners took part in a host of events and activities to raise funds for the charity. An initial target of £130,000 was triumphantly smashed, and a cheque for £269,000 was handed over to the charity’s ambassador – dancer and choreographer Wayne Sleep OBE.

Liz Green, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone North East, said: “When it came to commemorating 40 years of enriching lives, it seemed fitting for McCarthy and Stone to show its support for Royal Voluntary Service.

“Through its network of committed volunteers, the charity makes a real difference to the lives of older people, helping them to stay active and independent for longer; and its fantastic work is therefore very closely aligned to our own aims and company ethos.

“We are extremely grateful to all those who got behind our fund-raising efforts; and the support shown by the team in Tees Valley who helped us to more-than-double our fund-raising target.”

Wayne added: “I’m a firm believer in staying active as you grow older – I certainly have no intention of stopping or slowing down – so I fully support Royal Voluntary Service’ focus on helping older people participate and get the best out of life.

“It is wonderful to see how McCarthy and Stone shares this ethos, and the difference that can be made when everyone comes together for such a worthwhile and heartfelt cause.”