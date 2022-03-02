Burst water main in the Elwick Road area causes disruption for Hartlepool residents

It is reported that a burst water main in the Elwick Road area of the town is causing disruption and Anglian Water says that its engineers are working on Wednesday morning to fix the problem and restore supplies back to normal.

Anglian Water has apologised to Hartlepool residents for an inconvenience caused by the issue and ensured them that engineers are working as quickly as possible to fix the water main.

The scene at at the junction of Elwick Road and Baden Street on Wednesday morning. Picture by FRANK REID

A statement on its website said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Hartlepool may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We’ve identified a burst water main in your area that we’re working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal.

Large parts of the town are affected by a burst water main. Photo: Anglian Water.

"Supplies should be restored by 10.30am today (Wednesday, March 2) but we’ll update this message if anything changes.

"Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”

