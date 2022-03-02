Burst water main in the Elwick Road area causes disruption for Hartlepool residents
Residents in Hartlepool could experience low water pressure or no water at all due to a burst water main in the Elwick Road area.
It is reported that a burst water main in the Elwick Road area of the town is causing disruption and Anglian Water says that its engineers are working on Wednesday morning to fix the problem and restore supplies back to normal.
The water company states that it believes the issue will be corrected by 10.30am and will update customers in due course should that time frame change.
Anglian Water has apologised to Hartlepool residents for an inconvenience caused by the issue and ensured them that engineers are working as quickly as possible to fix the water main.
A statement on its website said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Hartlepool may have very low water pressure or no water at all.
"We’ve identified a burst water main in your area that we’re working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.
"Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal.
"Supplies should be restored by 10.30am today (Wednesday, March 2) but we’ll update this message if anything changes.
"Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”
If you have been affected, you can check for updates on the burst water main and when it will be fixed by clicking here.