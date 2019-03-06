Business park group signs up Seaham Hall Hotel

A group which supports the growth and success of Peterlee’s business park communities has joined forces with one of the region’s top hotels.

The Peterlee Business Park Group steering committee has secured the services and expertise of Seaham Hall Hotel and Serenity Spa.

The venue will host two events during the calendar year, provide expert health and wellbeing advice and offer businesses discounts to its hotel and spa facilities.

Competitions will also be held, offering employees across both areas the chance to win treatment and leisure packages at Seaham Hall.

Amanda Hardy, Spa Operations Manager at Seaham Hall Hotel and Serenity Spa, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with the Peterlee business park group.

“We hosted an event last year which was incredibly well attended and presented us with a great opportunity to showcase our facilities to employers and firms across the area, so this partnership is a natural extension of that and a good fit with our priorities for the year ahead.”

Seaham Hall Hotel and Serenity Spa joins the growing list of businesses and organisations that act as ‘sector experts’, including Northstar Ventures, The HR Dept and Great Annual Savings Group.

Leanne Fawcett from LEC Communications and Design sits on the steering committee the business park group: “We’re incredibly lucky to have secured several well-known and established organisations which provide our businesses with expert advice on a range of subjects,” she said.

“Bringing on board Seaham Hall as our latest partner will certainly enhance our offering.”