13 things to donate to your foodbank this summer to help make up a parcel

A nationwide call for donations to foodbanks has been issued by the Trussell Trust.

The charity has more than 400 foodbanks across the country, and last summer between them they issued more than 204,000 three-day food parcels.

Biscuits are one of the things in a typical food parcel.

As the summer holidays get into full swing, the trust has launched an appeal for the public's health in keeping them stocked up to help those in need.

If you want to do your bit but aren't sure what to donate, we've taken a look at advice from the Trussell Trust as to what goes into a typical food parcel.

A parcel tends to provide three days worth of non-perishable, tinned and dried food s which can make up nutritionally balanced meals.

According to advice from the Trussell Trust, a typical food parcel will contain the following:

The Trussell Trust has worked with nutritionists to develop a food parcel which provides healthy, balanced meals.

* Cereal

* Soup

* Pasta

* Rice

*Tinned tomatoes or pasta sauce

* Lentils, beans and pulses

* Tinned meat

* Tinned vegetables

* Tea/coffee

* Tinned fruit

* Biscuits

* UHT milk

* Fruit juice

If you're organising a collection for your local foodbank, it's best to check with them first to see which items they most need. Visit the Trussell Trust website here for further information.