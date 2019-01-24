50 jobs on the way as Burger King drive-thru plan for Hartlepool gets the green light

Fast food franchise Burger King is to return to Hartlepool after plans for a new drive-thru were given the green light.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council last year to build the restaurant at Teesbay Retail Park off Brenda Road.

The application, from Chase Property Developments Limited, stated the site would be open from 5am to midnight seven days a week and create 50 jobs.

Planning documents stated an estimated £2.5million would be invested into the construction of the site.

Four supporting comments were submitted backing the plans while one objection was submitted.

The plans have now been given the go-ahead by council planning bosses, with a report from senior planning officer Laura Chambers stating the proposal is acceptable for the area.

It said: “The proposed development will occupy a prominent position within the street scene given its proximity to the entrance of the retail park.

“The proposals are of a high quality design, in keeping the character and appearance of the wider site, and are therefore acceptable in visual amenity terms.

“The proposed restaurant with hot food takeaway is considered complementary to the vitality and viability of Tees Bay Retail and Leisure Park.”

The application is the latest development on the retail park after a Lidl store and a new drive-thru Starbucks opened recently.

Other businesses on the retail park include B&M, The Range, Halfords, Aldi, Iceland and Carpet Right, with more expected to join them in the coming years.

A design and access and planning statement on behalf of the applicant said there is a need for such a site in the area.

They said: “The client has identified the need for the development of a drive-through Burger King within the retail park in close proximity to the entrance roundabout.

“It is not uncommon for drive-through outlets to operate in the late hours of the day.

“Due to the close proximity of Teesbay Retail Park to an A-class road – A689 a drive through would make a good rest stop for drivers on a long journey.

“The proposal will improve access to employment, providing a range of opportunities at a variety of levels for staff, by creating new employment opportunities.”

The new store will mark a return of the franchise to Hartlepool since a restaurant at the Anchor Retail Park closed in 2015.

The majority of residents who responded to the planning application supported the plans for a new unit to open.

One resident said: “We need Burger King back in the town and it will be a great place at Brenda Road at Teesbay. “

Another resident said: “It will give the local people jobs, and it will be a nice area for a food outlet. It will also fit well in the retail park near Starbucks. “

However one raised concerns the store could end up closing, as the previous outlet in the town did.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service