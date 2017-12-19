B&Q issues urgent safety recall over plug sets which could catch fire

DIY giant B&Q today issued urgent safety recall notices for two remote control on-off plug sets.

It said the products, which were on sale from September 2014 to November 2017, pose a fire risk.

A twin plug and remote control set which B&Q is recalling.

A small number have shown excessive heat build-up inside the plug, and in some circumstances this could cause items in contact with them to ignite.

The two products are:

REMOTE CONTROL ON/OFF SET TWIN SET

Product barcode number: 5052931395033

The back of a recalled plug, showing its label.

REMOTE CONTROL ON/OFF SET TRIPLE SET

Product barcode number: 4895130705675

If you, or someone you know, has bought one of these products, stop using it immediately and take the below steps:

• Switch it off at the wall.

The plug label - batch codes may vary.

• Remove the plug.

• Return it to your local B&Q store, which will fully refund you and answer any further questions.

A B&Q spokesman said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

"We have rigorous quality control procedures in place for all our products, and take great pride putting the safety and wellbeing of our customers above everything else."

To find your local B&Q store, visit this website.