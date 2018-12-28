Business man given OBE in Queen's New Year Honours

A businessman has been awarded a Royal recognition in the Queen's New Year Honours.

Bill Scott, chief executive of Wilton Engineering has been awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the engineering, oil & gas and offshore wind sectors and the local community in the 2019 Queen’s New Year’s Honours.

Bill founded Wilton Engineering with his business partner Steve Glenn, in 1994 and has grown the business into a successful member of the offshore energy sector supply chain, initially in the oil & gas sector and, more recently, offshore wind.

Wilton, which is located at Port Clarence on a 54-acre site adjacent to the River Tees, provides multi-discipline engineering services. It specialises in engineering design, fabrication and construction, analysis, and coatings and services for the onshore and offshore energy industries.

The company possess a strong and diverse portfolio of successfully-completed projects, including, earlier this year, 21 transition pieces –the large yellow structures, which connects the underwater foundation to the offshore wind turbine – through its client SteelWind, for Ørsted’s Hornsea Project One offshore wind farm.

Bill is also highly-active in the Teesside community and devotes much of his time to supporting local causes and organisations. He has helped raise many thousands of pounds for charity and works closely with schools and youngsters with learning difficulties.

A patron of Middlesbrough & Teesside Philanthropic Foundation, the former North East Entrepreneur of the Year and North East Business Executive of the Year also mentors local start-up businesses. Bill was also presented an honorary degree from Teesside University in Business Administration in 2012.

Mr Scott, from Middlesbrough, said: “I am very humbled to be awarded the OBE and exceptionally honoured. Teesside is an area brimming with talent and fighting spirit. I am proud to be part of an amazing community full of great people and with world-class industry, which has given me the opportunity to build a successful business, but also play my part in helping others.

“I’d like to thank my family for their continued and unconditional support and my amazing colleagues at Wilton for their ongoing efforts as well as those in organisations like the Middlesbrough & Teesside Philanthropic Foundation, which do such wonderful work in the community.”