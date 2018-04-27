Businesses sign up to stay at Hartlepool shopping centre for years to come

Bosses at a Hartlepool shopping centre say they are delighted that two big retailers have now signed up to stay there for years to come.

Family-owned travel business agency Dawson & Sanderson and popular mobile phone provider 02 have both signed long-term leases with Middleton Grange shopping centre.

Middleton Grange shopping centre boss Mark Rycraft.

Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange centre manager, said: “This is great news for the centre.

“The continuation of our relationship with these stores is incredibly important to our retail offering as a whole.

“It also demonstrates that Hartlepool is able to retain well-known, high-street brands.”

The centre’s branch of Dawson & Sanderson will be operating at Middleton Grange for a further five years.

Chris Harrison, managing director of the travel agency, said: “This means we can continue our proud commitment to giving the people of the town fantastic holidays and service beyond expectations.

“We look forward to welcoming customers old and new.”

Phone company O2 has signed for a further eight years.

Store manager, David Vincent, believes its success is down to the strength of its team.

He said: “Our staff work very hard to deliver a bespoke service for each and every customer, which means we see many people visiting our store time and time again.

“The fact our employees are local to the town allows them to connect with shoppers very well.”

Mark continued: “We are very proud to retain Dawson & Sanderson as part of our retail mix.

“It’s very much a North Eastern-based company, first opening in Ashington, Northumberland in 1962, so it’s steeped in local history.

“O2 is also a strong performing business within the centre and we are delighted to see them committing to the centre.”