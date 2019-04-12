Businesswoman bids to open new alcohol mixing and tasting business in Hartlepool

A bid has been launched to open a new business mixing different spirits of alcohol and offering taste testings.

A licensing application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to start a business in Brierton Lane compounding spirits and selling them online.

The application, from Susan Connor, states she hopes to build up a business, initially using online sales, to offer taste testing from the site.

It said: “I intend to compound spirits for sale to the public.

“These sales will be undertaken via the internet though I do hope to building up a business to allow tastings and direct sales.”

The application states the site would supply alcohol and be open to the public from 10am until 10pm each day.

The tastings would be by prior booking only and the number of alcoholic drinks dispensed as taster will be limited to a maximum of four.

They would also look to attend sales events such as craft fairs.

The application has listed several steps which they will take to ensure they meet the four licensing objectives- public safety, prevention of crime and disorder, prevention of public nuisance, and protection of children from harm.

It said: “Attendees at tastings will be informed of the expected level of behaviour that will be tolerated, prior to attendance.

“Notices displaying these will also be available and should disruptive behaviour occur, customers will immediately be asked to vacate the premises.

“Alcohol will not be served or sold to intoxicated persons. Limited numbers of invited/pre-booked members of the public will attend tasting events.

“All will be made aware, prior to and during the events, of the need to be respectful of the premises and surrounding areas.”

It also states a strict challenge 21 policy will be in place and staff will be trained in its implementation, which will also apply to tasting events and sales via the internet.

A designated premises supervisor will be appointed and be in day to day control of the premises.

