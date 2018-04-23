Car dealership celebrates award-winning customer care

An East Durham car dealership has been praised for its dedication to the customer.

Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Peterlee has won the firm’s Customer Excellence Award 2018 and named the number one dealership within the market area for 2017.

The Customer Excellence Award is awarded to dealerships who rank in the top 35 in the country for purchase satisfaction and service satisfaction surveys. These surveys are manufacturer-organised and customers receive them after purchasing a car or having one serviced.

Dean Kozlowski, Dealer Principal at Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Peterlee, commented: “I am delighted Vauxhall Peterlee has been held in such high regard and we are proud to collect these awards.

“We work hard to ensure our customers are satisfied with the service we provide.”