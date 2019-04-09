Cheers as Hartlepool brewery Camerons launches new tap room and bottle shop

Hartlepool's Camerons Brewery is toasting the success of a new venture after converting its visitor centre into a new tap room and bottle shop.

The site on Stockton Street has undergone a major refurbishment and is now called The Anchor after the site's original pub.

Inside the new tap and bottle room The Anchor

It has a well-stocked bar carrying a wide range of Camerons products as well as rotating cask and keg lines.



The bottle shop stocks the Camerons range, Tooth and Claw, fellow North-East beers and other favourites sourced from around the world.



And customers will also have the option to take beers away with them directly from the tap thanks to an on-site canning machine.



Marie McKay, Manager of The Anchor, said: “The pub looks fantastic following the refurbishment and myself and the team are really excited about this new direction.



“The visitor centre was a popular tourist attraction but we identified an opportunity to rebrand ourselves as a traditional tap room with the addition of a bottle shop.



“This is a great platform for us to reengage with the people of the town and show them that Camerons are moving forward and reflecting current trends. We’re pleased to be able to offer so much variety whilst still honouring our heritage.



“It is already proving to be very popular with locals and we have been inundated with new customers since we reopened.



“In essence The Anchor is a pub and we would like to encourage people to come in and enjoy great local beers from Camerons and other local brewers.”



The Anchor tap and bottle shop is open on Wednesdays from 12pm-4pm, Thursdays and Fridays at 11am-9pm and Saturdays between 12pm-5pm.



The local community is invited to join Camerons for a beer at the official launch of The Anchor on Thursday, April 18.