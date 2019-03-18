Could this be the job for you? JPIMedia North East looking for Commercial Content Editor

An exciting employment opportunity has opened up at a leading media company in the North East.

Here are some further details of the role at JPIMedia - see if this could be the job to turn your year around.

Job title: Commercial Content Editor

Location: Covering the North East

Salary and benefits: £30,000 rising to £35,000 if targets are exceeded (after 6-month probation period)

The company: JPIMedia is a leading media company within the UK with brands including The i, The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post, Sunderland Echo, Sheffield Star, and Portsmouth News.

The role:

We are currently recruiting for a Commercial Content Editor to join the team in the North East, working across our brands including the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette, Hartlepool Mail and Northumberland Gazette.

This is a new role so requires a natural leader who can couple a revenue-generating mindset with a deep understanding of how our content engages readers in all formats across all our platforms.

Key responsibilities of the Commercial Content Editor, North East:

• Spot opportunities for generating revenue from editorial leads and contacts

• Develop those leads and contacts

• Meet clients (with commercial colleague) to establish, secure or develop relationships

• Prepare a client brief (how we can work together for the benefit of your business/project)

• Meet clients to pitch for business

• If the client expresses interest in the pitch, liaise with commercial colleague, who will then prepare detailed costing

• Prepare detailed brief of what will be delivered for the cost quoted.

• Liaise with relevant editorial manager to brief, plan and discuss execution of project.

The candidate:

You will be an editorial manager who has the experience, market knowledge and willingness to both spot opportunities for enhanced commercial activity while at the same time ensure that the integrity of JPIMedia journalism is preserved.

You will be at home in our multimedia and analytics-driven world, with a passion for managing and developing long-term relationships and the ideas to deliver successful marketing solutions in print, online and social.

Key Experience/ Characteristics required for the Commercial Content Editor, North East:

• Previous experience in an editorial management position

• Excellent market knowledge with the ability to spot commercial opportunities

How to apply:

If you feel this job is for you, please send your CV and covering letter, explaining why you’re the right person for the job, to: Joy Yates, JPIMedia North East Editorial Director at joy.yates@jpimedia.co.uk by Friday, March 29.