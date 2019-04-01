Council meets Hartlepool bar operators after hike in charges by owners of Navigation Point car park

Bar and restaurant owners have met officers from Hartlepool Borough Council amid the ongoing anger over a car park price hike at Navigation Point.

A collection of bar and restaurant owners from the marina today met with council officials to voice their concerns about the damaging ticketing system implemented by current car park owners Mandale.

The newly formed Hartlepool Marina Business Group (HMBG) have approached Hartlepool Borough Council to look at the possibility of buying the car park from Mandale, however talks are in early stages but the group is happy its concerns are being listened to.

Adam Gaines, director of Rosie's added: "We very much appreciated the council coming down today and listening to our concerns. They understand where we are coming from and how much this is affecting our businesses and we can only hope they help come up with a solution.

"We can only ask our customers and the people of Hartlepool if they can keep supporting us while this all gets resolved. We hate the parking charges as much as them but please know they are nothing to do with us and we are fighting Mandale all the way to get this resolved.

"There is still the 30-minute free period so we hope that remains in place or is extended to an hour to help increase the lunchtime trade."

Andrew Bianco, co-owner of Bianco's Restaurant and Deli, who has been on the Marina for 15 years said: "These car parking charges could be the final nail in the coffin for a lot of business down here.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson also said previously: “We are in receipt of a letter from members of the Hartlepool Marina Business Group raising concerns around charges at the privately-owned car park that serves Navigation Point.

“We are looking at options regarding their preferred proposal in terms of acquiring the car park as part of the Council’s overall work to regenerate the Hartlepool Waterfront.”